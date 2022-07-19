Washington man jailed for driving with excess alcohol and flouting driving ban

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Michael Trotter, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court.

Trotter, 43, admitted driving with excess alcohol, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The court heard Trotter had been stopped by police after driving on the A1(M) at Leeming Bar in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A test revealed an alcohol reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates jailed Trotter on the basis that he had defied a disqualification which had only recently been imposed and handed him a further driving ban of 21 months.