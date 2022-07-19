Loading...

Washington man jailed for driving with excess alcohol and flouting driving ban

A Washington man who was caught drink driving while serving a motoring ban has been put behind bars.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:30 am

Stuart Michael Trotter, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court.

Trotter, 43, admitted driving with excess alcohol, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The court heard Trotter had been stopped by police after driving on the A1(M) at Leeming Bar in November.

A test revealed an alcohol reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates jailed Trotter on the basis that he had defied a disqualification which had only recently been imposed and handed him a further driving ban of 21 months.

Stuart Trotter