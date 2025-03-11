A Washington man kept a woman prisoner for days where he sexually assaulted and attacked her then threatened to cut off her head to use as a football.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee McFarling got the victim into the property by threatening that people would be "after" her child if she refused.

Lee McFarling. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard once she was there she was kept prisoner, not allowed to sleep and every time she tried to escape she was dragged back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was subjected to two sexual assaults and punched in the mouth while she was captive.

When she finally managed to ring 999 without him knowing, part of McFarling's threat to "cut her head off, keep it in the loft and occasionally take it out and play football with it" was heard in the background of her frantic call.

The victim said in an impact statement the ordeal "broke" her and she has been left with flashbacks and nightmares.

She now sleeps with a knife under her mattress for protection and said: "I'm scared he's going to come into my house or get someone else to while I'm asleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everyone is out to get me or has an ulterior motive."

McFarling, 40, of Dunstanburgh Close, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted charges including assault, false imprisonment, making threats to kill and sexual assault.

Judge Caroline Scott sentenced him to 64 months behind bars with 20 months of additional licence to protect the public and a lifelong restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The judge said McFarling is a dangerous offender who poses a risk of further offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Scott said: "You wouldn't let her leave, you locked her in the address. Every time she tried you dragged her back.

"She remained there for several days until she tried to run away and got out. Instead of allowing her to leave you chased after her.

"You prevented her from sleeping, you would slap her and drag her off the sofa, pour drinks over her to keep her awake.

"You threatened to blow up the flat with both of you in it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge added: "She managed to telephone the police without you being aware. You proceeded to threaten to cut her head off and hide it in the loft and told her you would take it from the loft from time to time to play football with it. This comment was partially captured in the 999 call received by the police.

"The police arrived and she managed to escape and get out of the property."

Claire Anderson, defending, said McFarling had a troubled background, has tried to use his time on remand productively and has shown some remorse.