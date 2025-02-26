Newcastle Crown Court has heard how a man who turned up at a train station to meet what he believed an underage girl had framed photographs of children and a realistic baby doll in his home.

Mark Williamson, 47, had joined a teen chatroom and despite being told he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl he turned the conversation sexual and told her he had a foot fetish.

Northumbria Police | Northumbria Police

The Court heard the underage teen's profile was a decoy that had been set up by paedophile hunters and no real child was involved.

When Williamson arrived at Sunderland train station to meet the ‘girl’ he was confronted by the police, who later found the sinister possessions in his home.

Williamson, of The Gables, Washington, who claimed his behaviour was a "moment of madness" has now been locked up.

Prosecutor Stuart Graham told the court the illegal conversation started on Chat Avenue on November 16 last year (2024), where Williamson had the username "Sparky" and claimed to be 19.

The court heard when the teen, who said she was 14, told him she was in bed and Williamson asked if there was "room for him" she replied she had never had a boyfriend before.

Mr Graham said: "He replied 'it would be a secret'."

The court heard Williamson discussed going to a bed and breakfast with the teen, who said she lived in Portsmouth and the conversation moved to WhatsApp.

Mr Graham said: "On WhatsApp, again, she said she was 14 and the messages continued and photographs were exchanged.

"The defendant told the decoy she was stunning and that he would like to cuddle her."

The court heard as the conversations progressed Williamson said the things he would like to do with the girl were "naughty", asked what she was wearing and said he would like a "peek at her lovely legs and feet".

Mr Graham told the court: "He asked for a picture of her feet and sent a close-up photograph of his groin area in boxer shorts. She sent an image of her feet and he said he had a foot fetish."

They eventually arranged for the ‘child’ to travel to meet him and he said if she purchased the train ticket he would refund her when he got paid.

Mr Graham said: "He told the decoy if they met up he wanted to take her back to his house and he wouldn't mind having sex with her.

"She responded with concern it might hurt and he said he would be gentle."

When he turned up at Sunderland station he was met by the police.

Mr Graham said: "Following his arrest his house was searched and he had several framed photographs of children and a realistic baby doll."

Williamson admitted attempting to have sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange a child sex offence.

Mr Recorder Ian Mularkey sentenced him to 30 months behind bars with a lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order.

The recorder told him: "It wasn't, as you claimed, a moment of madness but a determined effort to meet up with the child to engage in sexual activity with her.

"You deny a sexual interest in children but I don't accept that, this was a deliberate piece of targeting by you, you went into a section of the chatroom designated for teenagers rather than adults."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Williamson has never been to custody before but has been working while on remand.

Mr Lane said alcohol was behind Williamson's initial contact with the child profile but he accepted that did not excuse his behaviour over the following days.