A Washington man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a fire.

On 10.05am on May 23, 2023, emergency services received a report of a fire at a premises on Stamfordham Road, in the Westerhope area of Newcastle.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were admitted to hospital.

All four have since been discharged.

Dilovan Sindi, 39, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, has today, Wednesday, April 3, been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.