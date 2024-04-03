Washington man faces three charges of attempted murder after fire in Newcastle
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Washington man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a fire.
On 10.05am on May 23, 2023, emergency services received a report of a fire at a premises on Stamfordham Road, in the Westerhope area of Newcastle.
Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were admitted to hospital.
All four have since been discharged.
Dilovan Sindi, 39, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, has today, Wednesday, April 3, been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.
He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court at 2pm today.