Washington man faces jail after pleading guilty to distributing indecent images of children
Iain Frizzle, 65, had photos and videos of children on his electronic devices at the most serious category A, as well as at category B and C when they were seized by police.
Investigations revealed Frizzle, of Coach Road Estate, Usworth, had also attempted to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16.
Prosecutor Sandra Fife said Frizzle had eight still images and eight moving images of children at category A.
He also had four still images and 11 moving images at category B and 22 still images and 34 moving images at category C.
Alongside those, he had 10 accessible and 10 non-accessible extreme pornographic images depicting a person performing intercourse with an animal.
Mrs Fife told magistrates in South Tyneside: “I think the offences speak for themselves.
“If you look at the category A images, it’s three years, with a range of two to five years.
“I think you’ll want to send this to the crown court. Your powers are insufficient.”
Frizzle pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, all on or about March 12, 2023 and in Washington.
He also admitted one count each of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image on the same date.
Gerry Armstrong, defending, spoke only to confirm he agreed Frizzle should be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.
Magistrates granted Frizzle unconditional bail to be sentenced at the crown court on Thursday, October 2.
Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told him: “The likely sentence will be well beyond the powers of this bench.”