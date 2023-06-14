A man threw eggs at a violent neighbour’s window after cracking under the strain of consistent abuse, a court heard.

Dennis Steel's anger reached boiling point on Thursday, September 1, and his attack was the culmination of a long-standing dispute with a foe several doors down.

But Steel, 49, of Willows Close, Columbia, Washington, was caught in the act on the man's CCTV and reported to police.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he had been savagely beaten by his adversary, who then repeatedly breached a court order to stay away from him.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “On the day in question, there had been an argument between the defendant and a neighbour.

“It was an ongoing neighbour dispute, and the defendant has thrown eggs at the front window.

“He’s thrown a number of eggs before retreating back inside his own address.”

Steel, who has a single previous conviction in 1995, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “He has been subjected to violence for some time.

“It boils over to the point where he throws an egg at the front window which has to be wiped off. It’s nonsense.

“Not long before this, Dennis was brutally assaulted by this gentleman and had horrific injuries as a result.

“The man was made subject to a restraining order, but the abuse continued.

“There was verbal abuse and things stuffed through his letterbox, but he couldn’t prove it. This was his frustration.

“He had reported it and reported it and reported it, then one day, this man had video of Dennis throwing one egg.

“Dennis found himself in custody. He spends quite a few hours in custody for something that was from frustration.

“He has one previous conviction which was from 1995 and is many years old.

“The neighbour has moved, the gentleman causing all the problems has gone. The street is now calm.

“This is an absolute discharge if ever there was one.”