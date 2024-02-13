Washington man claimed two million counterfeit cigarettes were for personal use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'warehouseman' caught with more than two million illegal cigarettes belonging to an organised crime group claimed he planned to smoke the enormous haul himself.

But a judge said it would have meant Norman Kay puffing on at least 100-per-day until he reached the age of 100 and rejected the idea as "nonsense".

Some of the counterfeit cigarettes seized

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the dodgy Richmond and Marlboro packs were seized during an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) raid at a lock-up in Birtley in November 2019.

Prosecutor Lee Fish said: "HMRC officers executed warrants targeted at specific locations around the North East of England, designed to intercept the supply of non-duty paid goods."

Mr Fish said the officers attended a storage facility rented by Kay and found boxes containing a total of 2,110,000 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, which were counterfeit.

The total duty evaded on them was £629,254.

Norman Kay

Mr Fish added: "He said the cigarettes in the unit were for his own personal use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prosecution case is the defendant was a custodian of these non-UK duty paid cigarettes on behalf of an organised crime group."

Kay, 39, of Collingwood Court, Washington, admitted being knowingly concerned in the keeping of cigarettes with intent to defraud duty payable thereon.

Judge Tim Gittins said Kay was a custodian or warehouseman who was 'effectively hiding in plain sight' and would regularly check on the contents at the unit.

The judge added: "In interview you suggested that those cigarettes and a relatively small quantity found at your home were all for your own personal consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If my maths is right, that would have entailed you smoking 100 plus per day until you were 100.

"Clearly that was nonsense."

Kay, who has previous convictions, was jailed for 30 months.

The cigarettes were stored in a lock-up

Claire Anderson, defending, said: "Clearly he was acting under the direction of others."

Miss Anderson said Kay accepts it was a "stupid thing to do" and was "easily led".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMRC spokesperson said: "Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund other organised crime and illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities. Smugglers don't care who they sell to, including children.