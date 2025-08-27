Washington man assaulted woman by pushing her head into a washing machine

A Washington man who assaulted a woman by pushing her head into a washing machine has been handed a 32-week suspended prison term.

Jaxson Driver, 23, of Burgoyne Court, Concord, caused a cut to her nose in carrying out the attack on Wednesday, November 28, a court heard.

He then exacerbated matters by grabbing a mobile phone belonging to another female present and throwing it against a garden gate.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for the assault but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

She said he could be spared immediate imprisonment because he was making positive progress to address personal issues – and could be rehabilitated.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said: “As she tried to get away, she has fallen into an oven, and then he has thrown her headfirst into a washing machine.

“He’s then grabbed the other person’s mobile phone and thrown it into the front gate.”

Driver, who has three previous convictions from four offences, pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The court heard he disputed elements of the women’s accounts of the incident, which had led to an earlier hearing to ascertain the facts.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “At the contested hearing, the two complainants’ versions of events were not accepted.

“Magistrates did find that his explanation was compelling, and his basis of plea was found correct.

“The problem is alcohol. The work that he’s been undertaking is exemplary. He’s working with an alcohol treatment programme.

“He accepts that his behaviour towards these women was wholly inappropriate.

“The fact there was an argument and there were threats towards him, does not excuse him for pushing her into a washing machine, cutting her nose, and taking the phone off the other.

“He wants to move on. This is the end of his criminal career.”

Judge Passfield also ordered Driver to undergo 120 days of tag-monitored alcohol abstinence and pay compensation of £200 to his assault victim and £100 to the other woman.

She also imposed a two-year restraining order to prevent him contacting either woman.

There was no separate penalty for the criminal damage.