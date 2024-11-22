Washington drug dealer who went 'straight back at it' after release is jailed again

A dealer who went "straight back at it" after he was released from a prison sentence for selling drugs has been locked up again.

Daniel Walmsley was sentenced to four years behind bars in May, 2022, for supplying cocaine and was let out on licence in April.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police raided his home on July 30, a total of 15.73g of cocaine and crack cocaine was seized.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said the drugs, some in foil wraps, were found in a bag in the living room next to where Walmsley was sitting.

Officers also recovered £13,716 in cash, some of which he said was not his but Mr Pallister added: "He said some of it was his as he had recently sold a gold belcher for £10,000."

The court heard two mobile phones were found and one contained messages stating Walmsley was "on", meaning he was ready to supply.

Walmsley, 33, of Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and has today (November 22) been jailed for three years and eight months.

Judge Stephen Earl said Walmsley was released from prison for only around three months before he was recalled and back before the courts for doing the same thing.

The judge said: "You were straight back at it, frankly. If four years custody with release at the half way point wasn't sufficient deterrence for you, the court has to consider what might be."

Prosecutors have commenced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to the seized cash.

Helen Towers, defending, said Walmsley complied with the requirement of his licence but was put under "pressure" to start dealing due to earlier debts.

Miss Towers said Walmsley had wanted to enrol on courses during his last prison sentence but had been unable to.