Washington dealer jailed after being caught with stash of drugs and cash

A dealer is behind bars after he was caught with a stash of drugs and cash after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

Police officers had stopped Kyle Irving's vehicle in January 2023 as part of a campaign to detect drivers who were under the influence of drink or drugs.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he tested positive for cannabis during a roadside test and officers found seven bags of the drug in the centre console, along with nine strips of Viagra, when the vehicle was searched.

Police then searched Irving's home and found more cannabis, pregabalin tablets, tick lists and £8,510 in a safe.

The total value of the drugs seized was around £300.

When Irving's bank account was investigated, it showed £47,415 in unexplained credits had been made between January 2021 and January 2023.

During questioning, Irving said the cannabis that was found was partly for himself but he admitted he would also supply to friends.

He said the cash was from selling vapes and working in a tyre shop.

Prosecutors have now launched proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to the money.

Irving, 36, of Alnwick Court, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted possession of cannabis and pregabalin with intent to supply, supplying cannabis, converting criminal property and possessing criminal property.

He has no other convictions.

Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC sentenced Irving to two years and three months behind bars.

Joe Culley, defending, told the court: "It is more than two years on now, there has been no trouble since, no further offences and he is not suspected of any further offences."

Mr Culley said Irving has a good work record and a chance of employment.