Washington bully jailed after attacking girlfriend during bus journey

A "bully" who destroyed his girlfriend's jeans and attacked her during a bus journey has been put behind bars.

While the couple were waiting for the service from Newcastle to Washington, Andrew Holland deliberately tripped the woman up and she fell flat on her face onto the concourse of Eldon Square bus station.

Andrew Holland. | NP

Then, during the upper deck journey he put his hand around her neck, pushed her head into the window and ripped at her jeans until almost her entire leg was exposed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had bruising to her face and knees, marks on her neck and her £40 jeans were "destroyed" by the time they reached their destination.

Holland, 55, of Cleveland Drive, Washington, admitted two charges of assault by beating and one of criminal damage and has been jailed for 23 weeks.

Prosecutor Estelle Chambers said the couple had spent the day in Newcastle on October 26 last year (2024) and started the trip back to Washington at around 3pm.

Miss Chambers told the court: "They were in Eldon Square bus station and the defendant can be seen on CCTV kicking out his leg to trip her up. This caused her to fall flat on the floor, hurting her knees.

"They then boarded the bus to Washington. The bus journey was also caught on CCTV and the defendant can be seen sitting closely next to her.

"She can at times be seen trying to avoid him, positioning herself towards the window and refraining from communicating with him.

"The defendant then pushed her head against the window of the bus and can be seen placing his hand around her neck.

"Also on the bus he can be seen ripping her jeans, so much so that almost the entirety of her leg was exposed."

In an impact statement the woman said she was "frightened" of Holland and the way he was behaving and added: "I wasn't sure what he was capable of."

Judge Penny Moreland told Holland: "You are a tall, heavily built man. It is clear on that day you were highly intoxicated and you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself for the unpleasant bullying to which you subjected your partner.

"While at the bus station you deliberately tripped her so she fell flat on her face onto the hard surface of the bus concourse.

"Your treatment of her continued on the bus. I have seen the CCTV of that journey. You repeatedly bullied her, you abused her in the most unpleasant terms that you admitted in interview with the police.

"You ripped her jeans so her whole leg was exposed, you took her hair and pulled her hair and most seriously you grabbed her by the throat and pressed against her windpipe, pushing her head against the window."

Kate Barnes, defending, said Holland has mental health problems and had not been taking his medication but had been "drinking for three days" and taken substances.

Miss Barnes said Holland has been on courses in custody, has support and added "It will not be repeated."