Warning notices issued by police to off-road bikers as team continue to crack down on rogue riders
Police say they are looking at what measures they can take to put the brakes on off-road bikers in the wake of their latest campaign.
Police in Peterlee say they are working to stop to illegally-ridden vehicles as it says they are a “major problem.”
The off-road bike section has issued warning notices to three individuals after recent patrols.
A spokesperson said: “We rely on community intelligence and reports from members of the public to be able to target areas and times and encourage members of the public to ring police on 101, which can be done anonymously.
“If these calls can be made at the time that these vehicles are present, it greatly increases the chance of a successful outcome.
“Likewise, if you have any information about where these vehicles are being stored, it allows proactive action to be taken.”
They added bikes and vehicles can be ridden on private tracks but must be transported, not ridden.