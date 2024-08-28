Warning after 'highly toxic' drugs reported stolen from Wearside vet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning after deadly drugs - including a product used to euthanise horses - were stolen from a vet.

The premises were reportedly burgled overnight. | Google

Northumbria Police also made an appeal for information after the controlled drugs were reported as being stolen from the practice in Fence Houses.

Officers have received a report of a burglary at Simply Cats Vet Clinic, in Front Street, Fence Houses, which is believed to have taken place some time between 1.30am and 1.45am on Monday, August 26.

It was reported that burglars had forced entry to the premises and removed a safe from a wall. They left with the safe, which contained a variety of medications.

Among the items in the safe was a 50ml bottle of Somulose, which is used in the euthanasia of both cats and horses.

Official Defra information says "Somulose is a potent drug which is highly toxic to man. Extreme care should be taken to avoid accidental self-injection."

Also taken were four 10ml bottles of ketamine, one 5ml bottle of methadone, three or four 10ml bottles of buprenorphine and a bottle of sublingual buprenorphine.

An investigation has been launched by police, with officers also warning people not to take the medication.

Detective Sergeant Michael Trainer of Northumbria Police said: “We have immediately launched an investigation into this report and a number of enquiries are ongoing.

“We are now appealing for any information which may assist our investigation and also warning the public against taking the medication if it is found in your possession.

“Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or your pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and what impact they could have on you.

“It is important that any medication which is found is disposed of in a safe manner and not left in public.

“It can be taken into a nearby police station and handed in.”

Anyone who finds the drugs in the community should contact Northumbria Police either by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force website or completing a crime update form.

Alternatively, call 101. Please quote log number NP-20240827-0202.