Wanted suspect found hiding under insulation in Sunderland loft

A wanted suspect found himself in handcuffs – after inquisitive cops discovered him hiding under insulation in a Sunderland loft.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
On Monday, September 18, officers paid an early morning visit to an address on Carley Road in the Southwick area.

The activity followed information that a suspect believed to have been linked to a recent assault and break-in at a takeaway premises in East Boldon was inside of the property.

An initial search of the address proved negative, however officers at the scene trusted their instincts and soon discovered the suspect in question had tucked himself away under loft insulation.

He was found by Northumbria Police.He was found by Northumbria Police.
The 30-year-old man was swiftly placed in handcuffs and arrested on suspicion of assault and burglary, before being brought into police custody for questioning.

He has since been released on police bail with conditions, as enquiries continue.

Speaking after the arrest, Sergeant Pete Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “Thanks to our neighbourhood officers for not taking no for an answer, we were able to arrest a suspect in connection with recent reports of assault and burglary.

“Their persistence in this case led them to find a man who was hiding underneath loft insultation within the property, in a bid to evade arrest.

“I hope this shows that we will always act on the concerns of the community and do everything we can to identify those who are believed to be linked to criminality.

Sgt Baker added: “I’d like to thank everybody involved – and hopefully this sends out a strong message to anybody trying to avoid police – we will find you, and you will be brought into custody.

“This also comes as a timely reminder to add that harbouring a wanted fugitive is also an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

The activity follows the Force’s announcement to deploy an extra 134 police officers to neighbourhood policing teams in the region to give them greater capability and resources.

The model, which is funded by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, aims to enhance the teams’ ability to fight crime and keep people safe, while proactively targeting and disrupting offenders.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity their community, or those with information about local crime, can report it using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always dial 999.