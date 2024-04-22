Wanted Sunderland fugitive back under arrest after rooftop chase in Hendon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted fugitive from Sunderland is back under arrest after trying to flee from police officers by taking to the rooftops of Hendon.

The man, who is also from Hendon, had been evading arrest for 10 weeks and was wanted in relation to a number of offences including assault and racially-aggravated harassment.

The man had been due in court but had failed to appear.

The man took to the rooftops of Hendon.

The 38-year-old was spotted by police officers on Tower Street West who called for back-up. However, the suspect took to the rooftops and gardens of the nearby houses as he tried to evade being caught.

Fortunately fleet-footed officers were able to apprehend the man and place him under arrest.

Inspector Steve Nicklin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent outcome and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in the successful arrest of this suspect.

“He had clearly been trying to lay low for a number of weeks, despite knowing he was wanted. A significant amount of work went into locating him and I’m pleased that he has now been escorted into custody.

“We hope this sends a strong message to other suspects who know they are wanted and may be trying to remain off our radar. You will be pursued, you will be caught and you will be arrested.

“As ever, the public have an important role to play as our eyes and ears – if anybody knows any information about a wanted suspect then please get in touch.

“I’d remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect which could lead to imprisonment.”