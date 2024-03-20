Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Syed Miah.

A burglar who was wanted by the police for almost two years lived and worked in his home city while staying "under the radar".

Syed Miah was due to face trial in March 2022, over a house raid in Sunderland in December 2020, but did not attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Newcastle Crown Court heard over the next two years, Miah "never budged" out of the area and even worked for a bailiff company for some of the time.

Eventually, in January this year, Miah handed himself in to the police and was sentenced to four weeks behind bars for breach of bail.

Today, he was given 21 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 240 hours unpaid work, for the burglary.

Prosecutor Richard Holland told the court the break-in happened on Hylton Road in the city, while the owner was out.

Miah and two co-accused, who have already been given suspended jail terms, were caught on CCTV moving stolen property into a taxi.

The court heard damage was caused to the victim's home, as well as his possessions being taken and he said in a statement: "All of my hard work is gone.

"I was collecting things to I could move into my own house. Now i have nothing again."

Miah, 32, of Salem Hill, Hendon, Sunderland, eventually admitted burglary.

Vic Laffey, defending, told the court: "It seems astonishing the defendant managed to evade the police for that length of time.

"He handed himself in in January."

Mr Laffey said in the intervening period Miah has stayed out of trouble and added: "He held down two jobs, one at a printing company and also worked, ironically, for a bailiff company as well.

"He paid national insurance, got paid properly and never budged out of Sunderland. He got up in the morning and got to work like everyone else.

"He was not hiding in the sense of staying in the house or being in a different part of the country."

The court heard Miah, who is now a dad, has previous convictions and was on court orders at the time of the burglary but has committed no further offences.

Judge Julie Clemitson told him: "You had your head in the sand ignoring this for a considerable period of time.