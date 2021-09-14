Vulnerable Sunderland man attacked in Civic Centre car park

Police received reports that a vulnerable man had been attacked in Sunderland Civic Centre car park.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for help to track down those responsible for the attack, which was reported at 3.45pm on Sunday, September 12.

A force spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm on Sunday (September 12) we received a report that a vulnerable male had been assaulted in the Civic Centre car park, Sunderland.

“It was reported that the male had been attacked by a group of individuals, some of whom were known to him. “The victim suffered facial injuries and bruising as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.