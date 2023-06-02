A vulnerable pensioner died just months after he was targeted by a conman who charged £18,000 for gardening work that was worth just a few hundred pounds.

Serial fraudster John Reid, from Sunderland, took three cheques from the 74-year-old for services such as tree cutting and branch trimming at his council-rented home in South Tyneside, which would have cost around £300 from a reputable firm.

John Reid.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was very badly affected by what happened, stopped eating properly, became a recluse and died a few months later.

A judge said the man's grieving family believe there is a connection between what Reid did and the death but there is no evidence to support that.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran told Reid: "Naturally, his family make a connection between between his death and your actions but there is no evidential basis to sentence you on that basis.

"It is, however, very clear your actions affected him very badly. In the remaining months he had to live he became a recluse, was very worried about his safety, was reluctant to speak to anyone and stopped eating regularly."

The judge said the victim was likely targeted because he was vulnerable and "unable to stand up for himself".

Reid, 43, is already serving a three-and-a-half year prison sentence imposed in January for six similar offences involving £13,000 taken from two victims.

Recorder Moran today sentenced him to a further 14 months behind bars, which will be served after the jail term he is currently serving.

Reid, previously of Mardale Street, Hetton, Sunderland, admitted fraud by false representation.

Vic Laffey, defending, said experiences in Reid's own life have made him reflect on how vulnerable the elderly can be.

Mr Laffey added that Reid has made arrangements to secure legitimate employment after his release and added: "This is the last time he will place himself in this position."