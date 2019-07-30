Voyeurism, drugs, offensive weapons and assault: Police reveal why nine arrests made at Sunderland Airshow
Nine people were arrested at Sunderland Airshow at the weekend and police have now revealed reports included voyeurism, assault and carrying offensive weapons.
Northumbria Police has revealed the offences nine people were arrested on suspicion of at the 31st Sunderland Airshow at the weekend.
Arrests over the weekend were made for assault, drunk and disorderly, as well as on suspicion of failing to obey a police constable, voyeurism, possession of class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a sexual prevention order.
Two men are due to appear at court with one charged with assault and the other with being drunk and disorderly.
These are what the nine people were arrested for at Sunderland Airshow:
A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and released with no further action to be taken.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a sexual prevention order with no further action to be taken.
A 69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of breaching a sexual prevention order and released under investigation.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with assault and due to appear before magistrates in Sunderland in September.
A 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.
A 27-year-old man charged with being drunk and disorderly. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside in August.
A 21-year-old woman handed penalty notice for a drunk and disorderly offence.
A 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of failing to obey a PC and released on bail.
A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and possession of offensive weapon. He had been released on police bail.
Tens of thousands of spectators descended on the seafront and Northumbria Police has thanked the public following the three-day event.
Supt Mark Hall said: “I’m a Sunderland lad, I grew up attending the Airshow with my parents, and know how it continues to be a huge favourite across the region – come rain, or shine!
“But this event is only possible because of the visitors who attend, and I would like to praise the behaviour of spectators during what was a busy weekend in the city.”