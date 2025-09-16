“We are angry and upset about what has happened” - the words of the chair of the Sunderland branch of the Royal British Legion Vince Harris after the charity is reported to have been targeted by thieves and vandals.

Vince, who also coordinates the city’s poppy appeal in the build-up to Armistice Day, was left shocked when he arrived at the charity’s branch headquarters only to find it had been broken into.

Chair of the Sunderland branch of the Royal British Legion, Vince Harris. | National World

Vince said: “They took the till, even though it didn’t have much money in it, as well as an electric push bike.

“They also took a number of instruments which we use to put on music nights to help raise vital funds.

“There is a lot of damage with doors smashed in and the CCTV footage showed them smashing the cameras with what looks like a spade.

“We are all volunteers of a certain age who put our heart and soul into raising money for the charity and we are very angry and upset with what has happened.”

Vince has reported the incident to Northumbria Police.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report of burglary at commercial premises on Grange Cresent in Sunderland which is believed to have taken place sometime between 9.30pm on Friday, September 5, and 3.30pm on Saturday, September 6.

“It was reported that offenders gained entry to the building causing damage to the door before taking money and other items from inside the building.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the report form on our website.

“You can also call 101 and quote crime reference 103649P/25.”

Vince added: “Anyone who has information about what has happened should contact the police. You wouldn’t think people would break into the Sunderland Legion, especially in the lead up to poppy day.

“But they have, and apart from stealing things, the damage is horrific.”

The Royal British Legion provides support for Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force veterans and their families.