Volunteers at Sunderland charity Pallion Action Group have been left “deeply shocked” after a suspected arson attack on their van destroyed items which were going to be distributed to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is reported to have taken place in the early hours of Friday morning (September 19).

The fire is being treated as suspected arson. | Pallion Action Group

Pallion Action Group is a registered charity which supports people in the local community, providing educational, recreational and social activities as well as welfare and benefits support and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, the charity put out a post on social media addressed from the Chief Executive Officer Karen Noble who said: “In the early hours of Friday our charity van was the target of a suspected arson attack.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt – and for that we are truly grateful – but we cannot ignore just how devastating this could have been.

“The van was parked beside a property where people were sleeping, and we are so lucky that this reckless act did not have even more serious consequences.

“We’ve lost stock and donations that were meant for some of our most vulnerable residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While those items can be replaced, the sense of shock and sadness is something we all feel deeply.

“You only have to look at the photographs to see this incident could of been more tragic.”

Northumbria Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as suspected arson.

A spokesperson said: “Just after 3.50am on Friday (September 19), we received a report of a vehicle fire in the East Moor Road area of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however the fire is being treated as suspected arson.

“Anyone with information should send us a message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our website.

“For those unable to contact us this way, call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250919-0117.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We can confirm that in the early hours of Friday morning (19th September) an appliance was in attendance of a vehicle fire in Sunderland.

“Our Control Room team received the emergency call at 03.40am and then a crew from Sunderland Central were dispatched to the scene at an address on East Moor Road.

“The firefighters left the scene at 03:59 once the fire was safely extinguished.”

Following the incident the charity thanked the emergency services as well as local residents and the City Council for their response.

Ms Noble added: “Incidents like this will not stop us, if anything, they show just how strong our community truly is when we stand together.

“Thanks everyone for your support.”