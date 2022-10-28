Violent thug who beat a woman unconscious and threatened to kill her is jailed

Daniel Chapman, who has a criminal record for violence, punched, kicked and choked the victim until she momentarily lost consciousness. Newcastle Crown Court heard when she ran to a house for help, Chapman smashed the door in, causing £978 damage and continued the shocking violence.

The victim, who Chapman warned would be killed, was "covered in blood" when police arrived and was left with bruising to her body and face. Chapman, 26, of Rose Crescent, Whitburn, admitted making threats to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced him to five years and two months behind bars with a three year extended licence period. The judge said Chapman poses a risk of causing serious harm in future and said: "You unleashed a violent and sustained attack on her, making threats to kill her during it."

Daniel Chapman.

The court heard it lasted 30 to 45 minutes. Prosecutor Richard Herrmann told the court Chapman had initially called the woman offensive names and added: "She recalls being punched to the face, head and body and receiving kicks to her body when she had been felled by the punches. She believes she momentarily lost consciousness. She recalls being grabbed around the neck and perceived she was being choked."

Mr Herrmann said the victim ran from the house to get help but added: "He pursued her. When he arrived at the property at which she had gone for refuge he smashed the door in by kicking it. Once in, he continued his assault upon her."

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Chapman had drug and alcohol problems at the time. Mr Routledge said Chapman has completed courses while on remand and has been working. Mr Routledge added: "He is extremely sorry about his behaviour."