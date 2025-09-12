The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

A violent brute stamped on his girlfriend and left her friend with a bleed on the brain following a "vicious" New Year's Eve attack.

The two female victims had been drinking and enjoying the evening together on December 31 last year before Connor Smart turned up at the property in Hendon, Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Smart arrived drunk and ended up "squaring up" to his partner's friend after she made a comment about him.

He then struck the woman with his fist which left her knocked out.

She spent two days in hospital and suffered head injuries including a bleed on the brain.

Smart then turned his attention to his partner who he stamped on.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said the women had been drinking and enjoying the evening when he turned up in the early hours of January 1 this year.

Ms Kaur said: "An argument ensued between the defendant and (his partner's friend).

"She accepts the defendant had become upset about something she had said to him.

"This resulted in both squaring up to each other in the living room."

Smart then struck the woman with his fist, causing her to fall to the ground unconscious.

As the other woman tried to seek help she too was also assaulted by being stamped on.

Smart fled from the scene and the police were eventually called following assistance of a neighbour.

The first complainant was taken to hospital where she was treated for a bleed on the brain and swelling to her face.

Meanwhile Smart's partner was treated for head and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old, of Canonfield Close, Sunderland, who has 13 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to inflicting previous bodily harm and actual bodily harm on the second day of his trial.

Ms Recorder Aisha Wadoodi sentenced him to six months suspended for two years.

The recorder said: "You ought to be sentenced for two serious offences.

"On the 31st of December you were in a relationship with the complainant and she was at her friend's house.

"They had been celebrating New Year's Eve, they had been drinking as they were entitled to do so.

"You were in invited there and turned up drunk and you assaulted (both complainants).

"It was a vicious assault."

Smart was ordered to keep away from both victims via 18-month restraining orders.

The recorder also imposed 35 rehabilitation days to be completed alongside an alcohol abstinence programme.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Smart had "felt every day of his incarceration" during his remand in custody.

Mr Cornberg added: "When I talked to him about the future whenever it is he gets released, he says I'm looking forward to spending time with my daughter, she's eight.

"He's on very good terms with her mother.

"He's looking forward to making up for lost time and in his words rekindling his bond.

"It is a large and close family. He's looking forward to reuniting and being with them."