Violent Sunderland man spared jail over 'disgraceful' behaviour towards pregnant ex

Billy Fletcher pushed his victim against a wall then sent her of threatening messages, despite being banned from contacting her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Fletcher's bad behaviour started in June last year when he pulled the victim off a sofa but she did not want to proceed with a prosecution.

Less than two months later Fletcher attacked the woman.

Billy Fletcher was given a suspended prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Birkby added: "On the third of August of last year the complainant brought her eldest daughter downstairs because she was crying.

"The defendant was unhappy with the complainant and started shouting at her, accusing her of not knowing how to be a good mother and told her he did not want to be with her anymore.

"She asked him to leave, but he advanced towards her in an aggressive manner.

"She says he was shouting with anger."

Fletcher then pushed her to the chest which caused her to fall back and hit her head on a wall before snatching her phone.

The court heard that he then tried to drag her back inside, before trying to kick the door down after she shut herself in.

A non-molestation order was subsequently enforced in October following the break down of the relationship but was due to expire in April 2021.

The complainant gave birth to their baby in February of this year but on March 28 and 29 Fletcher breached the order.

He contacted her by making a series of aggressive calls where he threatened to take the baby away and warned something would happen to her if he got sent to prison.

The court also heard he smashed a rear window of the property, which caused glass to shatter over the baby's vacant pram.

Fletcher, of Tay Street, Houghton, admitted assault by beating and breaching the non-molestation order.

Mr Recorder Brooke QC said: "Your case has given me some trouble as to what the right thing to do here.

"These are disgraceful things you've done and you couldn't complain if I sent you to prison, you know that.

"You're 23, you've not really been in any trouble before."

The judge sentenced Fletcher to nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

Kate Barnes, mitigating, said: "He's a young man who on this occasion behaved very badly and he acknowledges that."

Miss Barnes said Fletcher has completed a domestic violence course and has learned from it.

Fletcher was also made subject to a four month night time curfew, a restraining order and must complete 25 days of rehabilitation requirements and a Building Better Relationships course.