'Violent incident' involving a dozen people saw man attacked with baseball bat in Concord - police appealing for witnesses
Police investigating a violent disturbance which saw a man beaten with a baseball bat have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
An investigation is ongoing following the incident which unfolded in the Front Street area of Concord, Washington, shortly after 11pm on Wednesday, February 28.
A large group of around a dozen people have been involved in an altercation with the male victim in the street, officers said.
Some of the group are believed to have been in the beer garden of The Middle Inn immediately before the assault, police said.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was then attacked with a baseball bat and repeatedly punched, suffering multiple injuries as a result, Northumbria Police said.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the assault, and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website, by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting crime number 023992V/24.