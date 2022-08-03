Violent ex from Sunderland made shooting threats with fake gun in trousers after turning up at former girlfriend's home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Walt knocked on the door of the house but despite being refused entry he remained there with a fake gun in his trousers.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that after the 26-year-old was arrested he also beat two detention officers.

Prosecutor Tony Dunne said: "The offences arise from an incident on the 3rd of January this year.

Dylan Walt.

"The defendant's former partner was at her home address with her son. The defendant is the father of her son.

"The defendant knocked on her door demanding to see their son. She refused saying he was not allowed."

The court heard that Walt then began banging on the window, damaging it in the process.

The woman continued to ask him to leave but he told her he would only do so if she let him open the door to speak to his son.

Mr Dunne said: "As she did so, a black gun fell out of his trousers. The defendant picked it up and put it back in.

"He said, 'I've already shot two people and I will shoot someone else'.

"She tried to leave with the children and go to her mother's and she sent a text message to her mother saying the defendant had come to her house.

"However, the defendant got on the same bus as her.

"While he was being held in custody, he punched a detention officer twice in the face and another detention officer in the mouth and in the head.

"While in custody he also wiped his own excrement on the cell door."

Walt, of Freda Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of criminal damage, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamine.

In a victim statement, the woman said the incident had left her feeling "terrified".

She said: "I don't know what he's capable of and I'm scared of him. This shows the defendant doesn't love him."

In mitigation, the court heard that Walt was actually attending the address to give the son his Christmas presents which he had promised.

Jason Smith said: "He suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"There was no intention on his part to cause any particular harm or distress.

"What occurred a day before was Mr Walt had seen his son playing on the fields and his son had asked him to come to the address.

"When Mr Walt attended on the 24th of December in order to give him his Christmas present, her current partner attended the address and ushered Mr Walt away before he could give him his present."

Mr Smith also told the court that during the bus journey to her mother's address, the pair were actually communicating as normal and that there was no trouble.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to two years behind bars, but acknowledged he will be eligible for release soon due to time spent in custody.

The judge said: "You've been in custody since about the 6th of January when you were arrested.

"It seems to me there is a lot of work to be done with you.

"I see green shoots but I don't see them coming out as a plant yet."