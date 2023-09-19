'Violent drinker' strangled former partner during row at her home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brute who strangled his former partner until she struggled to breathe in a shocking 20-second attack has been put behind bars.

Matthew Smurthwaite put his hand around the woman's neck and held it there during a row at her home in April.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Neil Jones told Newcastle Crown Court: "He put his left hand around her neck, which remained there for some 20 seconds and caused her not to be able to breathe.

"He got off her when she told him to, it was a 20-second incident."

The court heard Smurthwaite threw the woman's phone and caused damage to the screen when the trouble at the house continued outside.

Just weeks earlier, Smurthwaite had caused damage to her door at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also smashed her kitchen window, which sent shards of glass through the house and caused small cuts to one of the people inside.

In an impact statement the woman, who attended court to read the document out herself, said: "I hope he realises it is not okay.

"Matthew is unpredictable at this time.

"I do feel wary about him at the moment.

"I hope he has learned from his mistakes while being remanded in prison."

The woman said when Smurthwaite is sober you "couldn't meet a nicer person" but he becomes a "different person, aggressive and violent" when in drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smurthwaite, 21, of Talley Court, Washington, who has previous convictions for violence, admitted intentional strangulation, assault and two charges of criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to a total of 16 months behind bars and told him: "You do present a degree of risk to the public."

Kelly Clarke, defending, said Smurthwaite has had time to reflect on his behaviour while in prison on remand and wants to change.