'Violent domestic abuse addict' damaged partner's property after rows
and live on Freeview channel 276
A "violent domestic abuse addict" twice caused damage to his partner's property after rows.
Andrew McKenzie targeted a radiator after an argument on June 8, which was discovered when the woman returned home and realised her carpet was wet.
Two days later McKenzie turned up "heavily in drink" and there was a further fall out before she walked away to head to work.
Prosecutor Daniel Penman told Newcastle Crown Court McKenzie then produced a knife and added: "He proceeded to strike the tyres of her car several times with the knife, in a stabbing motion.
"Having done so he went back in and shouted 'whatever car you get I will smash it up'."
McKenzie, 37, of Premier Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, admitted two charges of criminal damage.
The court heard he has 40 previous offences, many of which involve offences against former partners.
Judge Stephen Earl sentenced McKenzie, who has spent three months on remand, to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.
The judge said he had received a statement of apology from McKenzie but told him: "You have committed offences against so many partners in domestic abuse situations, you have either thumped or damaged property of theirs.
"Frankly it's surprising you have not spent longer and longer in custody."
Judge Earl told McKenzie: "You don't seem to have learned a great deal over the years."
The court heard McKenzie has claimed his anxiety and depression has caused him to "lose control".
Judge Earl told him: "Stop hurting other people because of how you feel.
"You are a violent domestic abuse addict."
Jessica Slaughter, defending, said there has been "quite a change in this man" after spending time on remand.