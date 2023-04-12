David Anderson bit the wife's hand and hit the husband with a bottle during two episodes of "completely unprovoked" violence at the Middle Inn in Washington last March.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had recognised Anderson from school and they had all initially engaged in conversation, before he started boasting about "how violent he could be".

Prosecutor David Robinson-Young told the court after the couple tried to distance themselves from Anderson, they were subjected to two separate, shocking attacks that left them both traumatised.

Dave Anderson.

Mr Robinson-Young said the wife was targeted when she went outside for a cigarette, while her husband had popped home to let their pet dog out.

He told the court how the horrendous events unfolded in the pub.

"The defendant started making grunting noises towards her. She felt uncomfortable and told him to go away,” he said.

"The defendant approached her and she thought he was going to headbutt her so she held her hands up to his chest to fend him off.

"She felt a pain in her right hand and realised the defendant had bit her."

The court heard Anderson was escorted out of the bar and when the husband got back the couple sat down in the pub.

By then, the wife had received a Facebook message from Anderson warning that her husband was going to get a "backlash", the court heard.

Mr Robinson-Young said they realised later that Anderson had entered the bar again.

Anderson then picked up a glass bottle and swung it at the husband's head twice then got on top of him and pushed his thumbs into his eye sockets.

The court heard the husband was left "stunned and bleeding" on the floor of the pub.

Mr Robinson-Young said the violence was "completely unprovoked" and the wife was left with puncture wounds to her index and middle finger.

The husband suffered cuts and bruising to his eye areas and said the attacks caused vision problems and migraines and contributed to the breakdown of the couple's marriage.

Anderson, 42, of Woodland Terrace, Washington, was convicted of common assault and pleaded guilty to assault.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Anderson, who is not heavily convicted, takes medication for epilepsy and has other health problems.

Mr Laffey told the court was remorseful after his actions and had made changes to improve his life, including stopping drinking.

"He's deeply ashamed of what went on that night.

"He took on alcohol in a situation where he should not have done so. He has stopped drinking altogether."

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced Anderson to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six month curfew and £500 compensation order to the husband.

The judge told him he was on his last chance to keep his freedom.