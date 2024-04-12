Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment a Mercedes driver falls and "snaps" his ankle as he leaps out of his moving car after a 100mph police chase.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Welsh went through two residential estates during the fast-paced chase, where he travelled at speeds of over 90 and 100mph at times and was finally forced to brake when he reached a cul-de-sac.

Welsh, who was driving back from a fishing trip, claims he "panicked" and tried to get away from the dark car last September because he thought it was being driven by "organised offenders" who had attacked him before.

Dash cam footage shows Welsh fall onto his backside as he and his passenger, who was someone he had offered a lift, leave the moving car.

Welsh "snapped" his ankle as he hit the ground and was left on crutches afterwards.

Prosecutor Daisy Wrigley told the court Welsh reached speeds "in excess of 100mph" during the pursuit.

Miss Wrigley added: "This is a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and disregard the danger to others. It was a deliberate and persistent course of dangerous driving."

Welsh, 47, of Marlville West, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Welsh was fully insured to drive his car, had not had any drink or drugs and was legally on the road.

Miss Allinson-Howells added: "He was returning from some night fishing.

"When driving back an unmarked police vehicle began to follow him.

"The defendant noticed he as being followed by a dark coloured vehicle but couldn't see who was in the vehicle and began to panic."

Darren Welsh.

Miss Allinson-Howells said Welsh had been the victim of a violent attack in 2021, which he did not pursue through the courts but feared it could be the same "organised offenders" who were chasing him, which left him "pre-occupied and frightened" and determined to get away.

The court heard Welsh suffered a bad ankle injury, which was "effectively snapped", when he got out of his vehicle and has other health problems.

Mr Recorder James Wood KC said Welsh's driving was "outrageous" and told him: "The only harm caused was to you."