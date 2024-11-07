Video shows man trashing Sunderland police office and looting vapes from shop

This is the moment a man smashed up a police building and stole from a vape shop during the shameful scenes in Sunderland on August 2.

Brian Gilby, 27, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 5, where he admitted his involvement in the city centre disorder on Friday, August 2.

Footage was shown in court of Gilby causing damage to a police building and stealing from a vape shop, before fleeing the premises with a handful of stock.

Officers in the area were quickly alerted to the break-in, and spotted Gilby carrying a brown paper bag which was found to contain a quantity of vapes.

He was stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A trawl of CCTV later identified Gilby carrying out the theft and causing damage to the police building, with officers noticing clothing matching his description and distinctive tattoos on his arms.

He was later charged with violent disorder and burglary – which was later replaced with a more serious offence of riot.

Gilby, of Hendon Burn Avenue in Sunderland, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (November 5) and pleaded guilty.

On the same day, a judge sentenced him to three years four months in prison and ordered him to pay a surcharge of £228.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigations Team, said: “The scenes witnessed in Sunderland that evening were truly shocking, and we remain committed to bringing the offenders to justice.

“Thanks to officers on the ground who spotted Brian Gilby acting suspiciously, we were able to stop and arrest him at the scene.

“The enquiries that followed revealed Gilby had been involved in more disorder that evening – even going as far to damage a police building.”

Det Chief Insp Barr added: “Please know that our investigation into the disorder remains very much ongoing. If you were involved, we will catch up with you.

“We continue to gather intelligence to support our enquiries and would encourage anyone who with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

People can also visit the dedicated public portal here:https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A12-PO1

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.