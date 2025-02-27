Newcastle Crown Court were today (February 27) shown shocking video footage of rioter John Kirtley who has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence of riot during a night of violent scenes in Sunderland.

The court was shown footage of Kirtley, covered in St George's colours as he launched numerous missiles towards cordons of officers and encouraged others to join in the violent scenes in Sunderland on August 2.

The first caption shows Kirtley, now 27, pointing and shouting aggressively at police officers.

In the second excerpt Kirtley of no fixed abode can be seen walking shirtless towards police officers with what appears to be a cross of St George flag draped around him. He can then be seen shouting aggressively at police officers and waving his arms towards them.

Kirtley them goes to push a trolley towards the barrier of police but doesn’t follow through with letting go as once police officer approaches him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Kirtley was identified on police CCTV footage as he wore a "distinctive" baseball cap with the England flag covering his back.

He later said he had earlier consumed a bottle of vodka before the riots.

In another scene shown to the court bare chested Kirtley again shouts aggressively at the wall of police officers before kicking out at what appears to be a protective shield being held by one officer.

In the last two excerpts Kirtley can be seen throwing stones at police before later launching a beer keg towards them.

As well as throwing objects towards police defending a mosque in the city, he was also captured blocking an officer's car as it tries to drive off amid the violent scenes.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Kirtley, who has previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons, to four years and eight months in prison.

The judge told him: "You, together with many others, brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"It involved serious acts of violence against the persons and property.

"You were front and centre in most of the footage."

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, said: "Throughout the evening, officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence.

"Four officers required hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. At times, police officers found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Many families of the officers were at home in fear of their loved ones on duty.

"The Citizens Advice Bureau and a neighbouring police office were set on fire. Businesses located in Sunderland city centre suffered damage.

"Shops were looted, windows were smashed. Vehicles were damaged.

"It was simply not safe for ordinary members of the public to be in Sunderland city centre at that time."

Mr Wardlaw told the court that the offenders were later identified through eye witness accounts as well as police dashcam footage.

Mr Wardlaw added: "He was seen at various times in Keel Square on the 2nd of August.

"He's clearly recognised in the footage wearing a distinctive white baseball cap carrying an England flag."

The court heard he was part of the larger group gathered at the beginning of the evening in Keel Square before it then split up across the city centre.

Mr Wardlaw said Kirtley threw a beer keg and stones, kicked out at officers protecting a mosque, and was verbally abusive towards them.

The crowds eventually dispersed at around 11:30pm that night but thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the area.

Laura Miller, defending, said: "It's clear from the footage that Mr Kirtley was highly intoxicated when he committed this offending.

"Mr Kirtley takes full responsibility for his part in this offending. He is devastated that he has been convicted of offending which is deemed to be racially aggravated.

"He has a mixed-race child. He does not want his child to think he displays hate towards others due their personal characteristics.

"My submission is the real John Kirtley is described in the character references that have been uploaded."

The court heard Kirtley lost his brother in a motorcycle accident in 2022.