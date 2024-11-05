These shocking scenes were captured on video as rioting and disorder engulfed Sunderland city centre.

Northumbria Police have released the footage from a mix of sources, included drone footage and body cameras, after a man was convicted and jailed for riot.

Liam Doeg, 33, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 4, for sentencing after his involvement in the disorder on Friday August 2.

Liam Steven Doeg. | Northumbria Police

Footage was shown in court of Doeg taking part in multiple violent displays throughout the city centre.

He was captured throwing bricks, a bin, a parasol, and other items at police officers, as well as stealing from a vape shop which was being looted.

Police said after intelligence gathering and support from the community, Doeg was arrested and charged with violent disorder and burglary in the days after the disorder.

The charges of violent disorder and burglary were later increased to riot after footage linked him to a number of incidents on the same evening.

In October, Doeg, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to riot, after which he was remanded in custody.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigations Team, said:“The scenes in Sunderland that evening were utterly shocking and we remaincommitted to ensuring those responsibleare brought to justice.

“Thanks to the efforts of officers and support of the community, we were able to build an extremely strong case against Liam Doeg, which showed his level of involvement in the disorder.

“His thoughtless actions could have resulted in serious injury to our officers and other members of the public.”

He added: “To those who believe they’ve gotten away with their involvement, our work is very much ongoing, and the net is tightening all the time on anyone who played a part.

“We continue to gather intelligence to support our enquiries and welcome anyone who thinks they have anything useful to share to come forward.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in our investigations.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.