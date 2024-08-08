Video footage shows men being led off after arrests following Sunderland disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These were the scenes as suspects were led off from their homes by police as they were arrested and charged with violent disorder.

Northumbria Police executed warrants at addresses in Washington on Wednesday, August 7, arresting and charging two suspects within 24 hours.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, were charged with violent disorder and both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates this morning in South Tyneside for their first hearing.

They were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 14. It takes the total arrested after the scenes on Friday to 18.

Police released the news this morning, and have now issued video footage from the scenes of the arrests.

Northumbria Police said anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send the force a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)