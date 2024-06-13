Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

This is the terrifying moment a serial burglar who targeted five houses in one street crept through a family's front door while they were inside.

David Hawkes, from Sunderland, broke into two homes and tried to sneak into three others during a late night "spree" in Cleadon, in August 2023.

He was caught because he left his baseball cap, which he is seen wearing on doorbell camera, at the scene of one of the break-ins, where there was a violent confrontation with the householder

The 42-year-old criminal, who has racked up 97 convictions, accidentally walked into one occupant who saw him stood in her hallway.

David Hawkes. Picture by Northumbria Police.

A violent confrontation followed as her partner caught the intruder in the driving seat of their vehicle, with the victim suffering facial injuries as Hawkes made a desperate bid to get away.

But the raider inadvertently dropped his baseball cap whilst grappling for freedom – which police seized from the scene. It later came back as a forensic match to Hawkes.

Picture by Northumbria Police of the baseball cap. | Picture by Northumbria Police of the baseball cap.

With an investigation launched, Hawkes was also seen on CCTV trying the front doors of three other addresses on the same street between 3am and 6am.

Hawkes, of Wendover Close, Witherwack, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and three counts of attempted burglary at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was jailed for 45 months.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg said: "There was some planning here, there was violence used, the occupants were in the premises and it was at night."

Recorder Goldberg said the couple who were confronted suffered a "substantial emotional impact" and added: "Members of the public are rightly concerned about domestic burglaries at night."

The recorder said Hawkes has mental health as well as physical problems and had a difficult upbringing but added: "Nothing comes close to excuse what you did, which was to go on a spree of burglary and attempted burglary of properties in Cleadon."

Northumbria Police PC Louise Edwards, who works for one of the Force’s dedicated burglary teams, welcomed Hawkes’ conviction.

Pc Edwards said: “This was no doubt a terrifying ordeal for the victims, especially the one who woke up to see Hawkes stood in her home. She has had to live with the emotional and psychological impact of his selfishness for the last 10 months.

“Everyone should feel safe in their own home. Burglary is such an intrusive crime which can have a significant impact not only on victims and their families, but the wider community as a whole.

“Hawkes should be absolutely ashamed of his actions and I am pleased that he now begins a substantial spell behind bars.

“We make no apology as a team for pursuing burglars and thieves, and we are willing to use every tactic at our disposal in order to ensure those who prey on others rightly have their day in court.

“I would like to thank the victims and everyone involved in this investigation that has brought Hawkes to justice, including our Forensic Services Department who were able to irrefutably prove that he was responsible for this spate of offences.”