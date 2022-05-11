Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Ord's offences had a devastating impact on his victims.

One said his ordeal "robbed me of a childhood" and the other said he has "struggled" to cope with the trauma of what happened to him.

Victim impact statements were read at the sentence hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Alan Ord.

One said: "I have struggled greatly with coming to terms with it.

"It wasn't until very recently I was able to reveal the full extent to what I was subjected to.

"I thought if I didn't talk about it, it would somehow go away but it didn't. That only made matters much worse.

"The trauma has made me feel things I thought I would never feel."

The other victim said: "While I was relatively young at the time of the abuse, the repercussions of it still have a profound effect on me today.

"I feel that this abuse, at such a young age, robbed me of a childhood.

"I can't change what you put me through but I do want to learn and deal with these feelings. No one especially a child should have to go through what I have."

Ord, 47, of Park View, Hetton, admitted two counts of indecent assault on a male and four counts of indecency with a child.

In mitigation, Daniel Cordey said Ord had been diagnosed with mild autism spectrum disorder, and had spent time in a mental health hospital.

Judge Robert Adams jailed Ord for a total of five years and imposed a sexual harm prevention order against him for ten years.

Lead detective Julie Wightman watched as the judge passed down the sentence.

DC Wightman said afterwards: "Ord is a predatory paedophile who has shown little remorse for his victims only admitting his crimes when the evidence was so strongly against him.

"The actions of Ord have had a significant impact on these men and their lives. I hope today's sentence in some way gives them a chance to move on with their lives with a brighter future ahead.