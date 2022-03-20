Loading...

Victim of assault left with serious head injuries after incident outside Sunderland city centre bar Ttonic

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in an assault outside a Sunderland bar.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 11:00 am

Officers were called to Ttonic Bar on Vine Place, in Sunderland city centre, shortly after 1am on Friday, March 18 after reports of a disturbance between three men.

As a result of the incident, a 51-year-old man has been left with serious head injuries.

One man has been arrested and released under investigation, the force said in a statement released on Sunday, March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for information following an incident at Ttonic in Sunderland.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who were outside of the bar at the time to come forward.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland family raise almost £15,000 for charity after mum was diagnosed with ...

If anyone has information that could assist officers with their investigation, then they can get in touch via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, members of the public can also ring 101 and quote the reference number NP-20220318-0209.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.