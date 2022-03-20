Victim of assault left with serious head injuries after incident outside Sunderland city centre bar Ttonic
Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in an assault outside a Sunderland bar.
Officers were called to Ttonic Bar on Vine Place, in Sunderland city centre, shortly after 1am on Friday, March 18 after reports of a disturbance between three men.
One man has been arrested and released under investigation, the force said in a statement released on Sunday, March 20.
Police are now appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who were outside of the bar at the time to come forward.
Read More
If anyone has information that could assist officers with their investigation, then they can get in touch via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website.
Alternatively, members of the public can also ring 101 and quote the reference number NP-20220318-0209.