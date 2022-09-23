News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victim left with serious head injuries following assault as police officers look to speak with man in connection with incident

A man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Durham City.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:56 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:56 pm

The assault took place at Osbournes Bar, on Elvet Bridge on Saturday August 27.

Durham Constbulary have now released a photograph of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident. The man was also accompanied by a woman, who officers would also like to hear from.

Read More

Read More
Danger driver who led police on chase at speeds of up to 80mph 'could easily hav...

Most Popular

Anyone who has information should call 101 or email PC Lauren Howe at [email protected]

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with an assault which took place in Durham City centre.