Victim left with serious head injuries following assault as police officers look to speak with man in connection with incident
A man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Durham City.
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:56 pm
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:56 pm
The assault took place at Osbournes Bar, on Elvet Bridge on Saturday August 27.
Durham Constbulary have now released a photograph of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident. The man was also accompanied by a woman, who officers would also like to hear from.
Anyone who has information should call 101 or email PC Lauren Howe at [email protected]