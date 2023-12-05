Victim left with broken nose and needing hospital treatment after reported assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A victim has been left with a broken nose after an alleged assault in Easington Colliery.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (December 1) between 10.45pm and 11pm on Seaside Lane, close to the junction of Easington Street.

Durham Constabulary is appealing for information after a reported assault.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: "During the assault, the victim received a broken nose and attended hospital.

"The suspect is described as a white man, stocky build, in his early 20's, with brown curly hair and wearing a short sleeved shirt.

"A number of vehicles were passing at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to those drivers."