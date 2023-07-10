Victim describes impact of threatening online message

A man who sent a Facebook message to a rival asking for a fight has kept his freedom.

Raymond Harrison was issued with a restraining order in 2019 after he turned up at the same victim's address carrying an axe and a knife.

Raymond Harrison admitted sending a malicious communication and breaching a restraining order when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court

However, Newcastle Crown Court heard matters came to a head again last month.

Matthew Hopkins, prosecuting, said: "On the 24th of October 2019, the defendant was sentenced to two years imprisonment for offences of battery, possessing offensive weapons and using threatening language with intent to cause fear and violence.

"He had gone to the house of (the complainant) armed with a hammer and an axe. A restraining order was made at the conclusion of the sentence hearing toprotect (the complainant)."

Mr Hopkins said last month the pair were having a "normal" conversation over Messenger when Harrison started to abuse the victim.

The court heard the defendant told him: "F*** you mate, come meet me any time anywhere."

Mr Hopkins said that the victim referred to the prior incident where Harrison threatened to kill him, to which he sent a laughing emoji and the words: "Next time mate."

He added: "(The complainant) told him to go to bed to have a sleep and asked him why he was being like that."

The man reported the matter to the police and the defendant was arrested and interviewed, where he admitted his actions.

The 65-year-old, of Red Bungalows, Springwell, Washington, Tyne and Wear, who has 16 previous convictions for 37 offences, pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication and breaching a restraining order.

In a victim impact statement, the man said: "The messages received from Harrison have made me feel scared in my own home. I fear for the safety of my family as well as my own."

Rachel Hedworth, defending, accepted on behalf of her client that his actions were completely unacceptable.

Ms Heworth added that Harrison had suffered health problems in the past and deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams said: "I have seen the text messages that took place in June this year.

"You accept you had been drinking and you were drunk at the time. You started being abusive and then threatening during that text message exchange."