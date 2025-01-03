Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man caught with a stash of illegal drugs stored in McDonald's bags in his bedroom has kept his freedom.

Police found 181g cannabis and some diazepam tablets in the fast-food packaging at Ronald Dodd's home in May 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard £210 cash and further diazepam tablets were also found in his living room and kitchen at Cairo Street in Sunderland.

When officers examined Dodd's mobile phone, messages revealed he would trade diazepam in return for other drugs such as heroin and methadone.

Dodd, 43, now of Sandalwood Square, Sunderland, admitted possessing a total of 300 diazepam tablets with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

The court heard Dodd, who has convictions for 144 previous offences, has mental health problems, has been the victim of assaults in the past and had a traumatic childhood.

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon said: "Your mobile phone showed evidence of you supplying drugs, albeit the text messages showed the purpose was to obtain heroin and methadone for personal use rather that for particular financial benefit."

Dodd was sentenced to an 18 month community order with rehabilitation requirements and a £50 fine.