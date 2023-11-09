The work has targeted organised crime in and around Easington Lane.

Vehicles, suspected drugs and an imitation firearm were seized as Operation Impact hit Sunderland.

Northumbria Police's biggest ever operation extended its reach to Easington Lane yesterday, Wednesday, November 8.

CID, the dog and mounted units and firearms officers were joined by representatives from partners including Gentoo, Sunderland City Council, trading standards and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as part of community out-reach in the area.

A car is seized by police

A Northumbria Police spokesperson today confirmed there had been a number of arrests after warrants were served at a couple of addresses in the morning, with patrols and activity continuing into the evening.

Drones surveillance was also used to target motorcycle disorder particularly.

Arrests were for offences including possession of an offensive weapon, assault, money laundering, and being concerned in drug supply.

Items seized include a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, around £3,000 in cash, and an imitation firearm.

An imitation firearm was seized

Officers also uplifted vehicles including a car on suspicion of displaying cloned plates, and an electric motorcycle.

Deputy chief constable Jayne Meir urged members of the public to get in touch if they were being affected by crime: "We need to hear from the public," she said.