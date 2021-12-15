The lock on the casing of a throwline box at Pattinson South Pond in Washington was smashed open during the senseless attack at the weekend.

It’s the second time in less than two years since it was installed that the equipment has been vandalised after the casing was smashed and the throwline stolen in October 2021.

Washington East councillor and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority Chairman, Councillor Tony Taylor, said: "It beggars belief that anyone would stoop so low as to attack a piece of equipment which is clearly designed to help save lives. This type of behaviour is totally reckless and those behind the attack should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

"I’d urge anyone with information that might help catch those behind this appalling attack to contact the police on 101.”

Designed to be thrown to anyone who gets into difficulty in the water, the throwline was installed by the Council and Fire Service in February 2020 to help prevent drownings. While on this occasion the throwline was not stolen, it has been removed for safekeeping until the lock can be replaced.

Steven Thomas, Head of Prevention and Education at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The throwlines are an important piece of equipment that can ultimately help to save somebody’s life if they become distressed in the water.

Cllr Tony Taylor with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's Mark Hayes and Tommy Richardson alongside the damaged throw line box at Pattinson South Pond, Washington.

"In a drowning situation every second counts and if a crucial component in the person’s rescue has been vandalised then it could be the resulting factor between life or death. It’s that serious."We have installed a number of throwlines near to waterways across Tyne and Wear with the knowledge they are on-hand to vitally assist any passers-by, friends, family members or emergency service crews who may be coming to a person’s aid.

"Please respect these essential items as it could be you or a loved one who requires assistance and if the equipment isn’t in full working order then it could hamper the rescue."This is particularly relevant at this time of year when the wintry weather can cause hazardous conditions under foot near to rivers, lakes and ponds, and also during the festive party season when people could be walking home and become stranded in the water.”

The throwline is one of three installed on or close to the banks of the River Wear in Washington following a series of tragic drownings there in recent years. One of those was installed at nearby Fatfield following the tragic death of Ross Irwin, 22, who fell into the river. In 2013, teenagers Tonibeth Purvis and Chloe Fowler also lost their lives after getting into difficulty swimming at the same site.

Inspector Nick Gjorven from Northumbria Police said: "This is absolutely mindless and those responsible can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

"This equipment is there to help save lives – which makes this act of vandalism even more disappointing. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners to ensure effective justice is brought against the perpetrators."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101.

