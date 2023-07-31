Environmental enforcement officers have seized a van in Sunderland on suspicion of being involved in fly-tipping. It came after 'a significant amount of commercial and household waste' was found dumped near Sunderland's Nissan plant at Washington Road on Friday, June 16.

Sunderland City Council’s environmental enforcement officers launched an investigation, and subsequently seized a Ford Transit pickup truck believed to have been used for the fly-tip on Wednesday, July 19, in Pallion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said this follows similar seizures where vehicles believed to have been used in fly-tipping were removed from outside addresses, and this is the 13th van seized since the policy was introduced in 2019.

Councils have powers which allow them to confiscate any vehicle they suspect has been involved in environmental crime or fly-tipping.

Owners may then request to claim their vehicle back and if a decision is made not to return the vehicle this could result in the vehicle being crushed or sold.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for clean, green city, said: "Fly-tipping is not only anti-social but illegal and I hope this latest seizure acts as a stark warning to anyone tempted to fly-tip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our residents tell us they feel really strongly about fly-tipping. It can be a real blight on communities, so where we come across evidence that a vehicle may have been used for fly-tipping, we use our legal powers to seize it.

“I'd like to thank everyone who helps to keep our city clean and disposes of their rubbish properly, but also remind anyone planning to use a private waste collector to make the proper checks first so that they don't unwittingly fall victim to fly-tippers. “Not doing this could result in your having to pick up the bill if the collector you've used goes on to dump your waste elsewhere." She added that anyone planning to use a private waste collector should check with the Environment Agency that the person or company concerned has a licence by visiting Access the public register for environmental information - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) or by calling them on 08708 506 506.