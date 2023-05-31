News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Van ploughs into Sunderland house in early hours - couple get shock of their lives

A couple got ‘the shock of their lives’ when a van ploughed into their home in the early hours of the morning.
By Kevin Clark
Published 31st May 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:51 BST

The vehicle crashed into a cottage in Atkinson Road, Roker, Sunderland, at around 4.30am on Tuesday, May 30.

A neighbour described waking up to find the street full of emergency services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was about half past five. I opened the curtains and there were blue lights everywhere,” he said.

The smash happened in the early hours of MondayThe smash happened in the early hours of Monday
The smash happened in the early hours of Monday
Most Popular

"There were two fire engines and two police cars.”

“I don’t know why it has happened but there are that many crossroads up the street and with all the cars parked, you have to stick your nose out to see what is coming.

"I think it is probably one of those things where someone has poked their nose out and the guy has swerved.

Rude awakening

Gas and electricity supplies at the property have been isolatedGas and electricity supplies at the property have been isolated
Gas and electricity supplies at the property have been isolated

"Thankfully no-one was hurt – there was a couple next door but they were fine and the guy who was driving the van was standing here talking to the police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner of the house said her tenants had had a rude awakening: “The two young ‘uns that live here have had the shock of their lives,” she said.

"They opened the bedroom door to find see a van in their house.”

Northern Gas Networks staff are at the scene today isolating the supply.

The house has been fenced offThe house has been fenced off
The house has been fenced off

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had attended and that no-one had been hurt: “Shortly before 4.40am yesterday, we received a report of a vehicle colliding with a house on Atkinson Road, Fulwell.“No injuries were reported.”

Read More
Knife campaign backed by mother of murdered Sunderland teenager Connor Brown see...
The front of the houseThe front of the house
The front of the house