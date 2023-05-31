The vehicle crashed into a cottage in Atkinson Road, Roker, Sunderland, at around 4.30am on Tuesday, May 30.

A neighbour described waking up to find the street full of emergency services.

“It was about half past five. I opened the curtains and there were blue lights everywhere,” he said.

The smash happened in the early hours of Monday

"There were two fire engines and two police cars.”

“I don’t know why it has happened but there are that many crossroads up the street and with all the cars parked, you have to stick your nose out to see what is coming.

"I think it is probably one of those things where someone has poked their nose out and the guy has swerved.

Rude awakening

Gas and electricity supplies at the property have been isolated

"Thankfully no-one was hurt – there was a couple next door but they were fine and the guy who was driving the van was standing here talking to the police.”

The owner of the house said her tenants had had a rude awakening: “The two young ‘uns that live here have had the shock of their lives,” she said.

"They opened the bedroom door to find see a van in their house.”

Northern Gas Networks staff are at the scene today isolating the supply.

The house has been fenced off

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had attended and that no-one had been hurt: “Shortly before 4.40am yesterday, we received a report of a vehicle colliding with a house on Atkinson Road, Fulwell.“No injuries were reported.”