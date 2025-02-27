Van driver from Chester-le-Street pleads not guilty to causing death of pensioner

A man accused of causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving in a van faces trial later this year.

James Murdoch is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a VW Crafter vehicle when it struck Victoria Blair in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, on January 27, 2023.

James Murdoch pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court. | NW

Mrs Blair, 77, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but died in hospital a week later, on February 3.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Murdoch, 43, of Jaques Terrace, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

His trial will start on September 22 at the same court.