Van driver from Chester-le-Street pleads not guilty to causing death of pensioner
A man accused of causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving in a van faces trial later this year.
James Murdoch is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a VW Crafter vehicle when it struck Victoria Blair in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, on January 27, 2023.
Mrs Blair, 77, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but died in hospital a week later, on February 3.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Murdoch, 43, of Jaques Terrace, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.
His trial will start on September 22 at the same court.