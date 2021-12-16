Van driver arrested after crashing into woman and her dogs before colliding with a bus and assaulting a man in Sunderland

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected hit and run where he collided with a woman and her dogs and then a bus before he assaulted a member of the public.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:34 am

Officers were called at 8.40am on Wednesday, December 16 to a report of a suspected hit and run on Durham Road, Sunderland.

It was reported that a van had collided with a woman and her dogs who were walking on the pavement.

Nobody was seriously injured, but one dog required veterinary treatment.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit of alcohol or drugs and assault.

Police say the van left the scene before it collided with a bus on Chester Road.

A member of the public is believed to have confronted the man, who then assaulted him before making off on foot.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit of alcohol or drugs and assault and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20211215-0171.

