Officers were called at 8.40am on Wednesday, December 16 to a report of a suspected hit and run on Durham Road, Sunderland.

It was reported that a van had collided with a woman and her dogs who were walking on the pavement.

Nobody was seriously injured, but one dog required veterinary treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit of alcohol or drugs and assault.

Police say the van left the scene before it collided with a bus on Chester Road.

A member of the public is believed to have confronted the man, who then assaulted him before making off on foot.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit of alcohol or drugs and assault and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20211215-0171.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.