UPDATE: Two men appear in court accused of murder of Sunderland teen Kieran Williams

Ben Cook, 19, of Fordfield Road, and Louis Michael Hackett, also 19, of Fordenbridge Square, both Ford Estate, Sunderland, are accused of killing the 18-year-old.

Kieran disappeared on Monday, April 18, and his body was found on Thursday, June 2, after extensive police searches.

Appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 6, neither accused entered a plea to the charge and both were remanded into custody.

Kieran Williams.

They are expected to appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, June 8, with a pre-trial hearing taking place there on Monday, July 4.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The case has to go to crown court. In the interim, both young men will be remanded into custody.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Cook and Hackett: “Your case can only be heard at crown court.

“The first hearing will be on July 4th. In the meantime, you will both be remanded into custody.”

Defence lawyers Paul Armstrong, for Hackett, and Angus Westgarth, for Cook, made no representations.