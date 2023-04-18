UPDATE: Coroner's officer's appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Vincent Wardrop

Vincent James Wardrop died on Monday, April 17, at his home address in Nelson Close, Hendon. He was 67-years-old.

Efforts to trace any next of kin had been unsuccessful and it was unknown whehter Mr Wardrop had any surbiving relations.

Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill made an appeal earlier this week to the public asking for anyone who may have any information which could help trace family members to contact him.

Can you help?

Several people have since been in touch to say that Mr Wardrop is believed to have had a sister and three brothers but no actual relations have so far been in touch.