Lee Hayes, 46, of Dene House Road, Seaham, told officers he was “being set-up by the secret service,” a court heard.

Police who invited him into the lobby of Sunderland’s Southwick police station on Saturday, March 18, found the weapons in his backpack.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told the root cause of his behaviour was his failure to take medication for his poor mental state.

Southwick Police Station.

His solicitor said Hayes’ temporary health lapse had been remedied and he was now lucid and emotionally stable.

But Hayes could be jailed after magistrates adjourned his case for an all-options report into his offending, meaning custody is on the table when he is later sentenced.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “The defendant attended Southwick and used the phone to speak to police.

“When police brought him through to the lobby and asked him what the problem was, he said he was being set-up by the secret service to look at who was running the country.

“The police were concerned and asked him if he had anything on him. He said he had a knife and a gun in his bag.

“His backpack was searched, and a lock knife and an air gun were found. He was arrested and taken through to be interviewed.

“He was assessed by a mental health professional. He made full admissions to being in possession of the weapons.”

Mr Lawson said starting point sentencing guidelines for carrying a knife in public was six weeks imprisonment and the air gun offence a fine.

Hayes pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a loaded or unloaded air weapon, both in a public place.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said: “He had a very significant mental health episode.

“He was speaking in riddles, he wasn’t making sense and was confused. He believes he went to the police station to hand over the weapons.

“He clearly had a degree of capacity, but he hadn’t been taking medication. Since this episode, he has been properly medicated.”